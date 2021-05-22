Mohali: Pvt hospital gets show cause notice over ‘misappropriation’ of Remdesivir injections

The injections were allegedly being misappropriated, the complaint said. (File Photo)

The Mohali district administration received a complaint on Saturday against misappropriation of state supply of Remdesivir injection for treatment of Covid-19 patients by Mayo Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that it was alleged in the complaint that Remdesivir injections — which are being provided at control rates to private hospitals by the state government for management of Covid patients — were being allegedly wrongfully siphoned by the hospital without corresponding records.

The district administration had issued a show cause notice to the hospital and has directed the hospital authorities to reply within 48 hours.