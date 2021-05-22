scorecardresearch
Mohali: Pvt hospital gets show cause notice over ‘misappropriation’ of Remdesivir injections

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that it was alleged in the complaint that Remdesivir injections were being allegedly wrongfully siphoned by the hospital without corresponding records.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
May 22, 2021 9:31:19 pm
RemdesivirThe injections were allegedly being misappropriated, the complaint said. (File Photo)

The Mohali district administration received a complaint on Saturday against misappropriation of state supply of Remdesivir injection for treatment of Covid-19 patients by Mayo Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that it was alleged in the complaint that Remdesivir injections — which are being provided at control rates to private hospitals by the state government for management of Covid patients — were being allegedly wrongfully siphoned by the hospital without corresponding records.

The injections were allegedly being misappropriated, the complaint said.

The district administration had issued a show cause notice to the hospital and has directed the hospital authorities to reply within 48 hours.

