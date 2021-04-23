Mohali admin assures of sufficient supply of oxygen at Covid hospitals

Family members of COVID-19 patients wait outside an oxygen-filling center to refill their empty cylinders. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

Mohali district administration assured on Thursday that the government and private hospitals in the district have sufficient supply of oxygen. In view of the increasing Covid-19 cases, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan also urged the medical institutes to appoint nursing students/interns for vaccination and take care of the patients.

Following the review meeting of Covid-19 chaired by the DC, he said that the administration is constantly monitoring the availability of oxygen in every hospitals that is providing dedicated Covid care.

“As of now, there is sufficient oxygen available with each of the hospitals for Covid and non- Covid patients. However, some hospitals flagged the need for portable cylinders for patients to be taken for scanning/tests which has been successfully resolved,” he said, assuring that there was no reason to panic as the requirement and utilisation of every liter of medical oxygen gas in the district is being closely monitored.

Refuting the need for oxygen cylinders for patients in home isolation, the DC said, “Self- medication is not recommended. If fall in oxygen level is observed, the patient must, without delay, be hospitalised.”

He further said that home supply of oxygen cylinders may lead to hoarding of the cylinders.

Talking about a message being circulated on social media wherein Hitech Industries Limited, Mohali, is offering to supply medical oxygen gas free to all needy who are in isolation, Deputy Commissioner said that the matter has been taken up with the company and they have informed that it is an old message and the company as of now is not extending or supporting any supply of oxygen to patients in home isolation.

Keeping in view the high number of cases and large number of L2/L3 facilities, the DC made an appeal to nursing colleges to provide nursing students and intern to assist in Covid care, testing and vaccination.

He said that many private hospitals in the district have dedicated 50 to 75 per cent of their health infrastructure to Covid care, whereby they require additional manpower- doctors, nurses, and paramedics to cope up with the pressure of the increased number of beds for Covid patients.

This calls for support from nursing students who can work, learn and earn by rendering services at these hospitals. “So, the nursing students desirous of assisting in Covid care may through the head of their institution convey their consent to administration,” said the DC.