Mohali: Actor alleges gang rape, three booked

Three people were booked on Tuesday evening for allegedly kidnapping and gang-raping a woman in Punjab’s Mohali district, police officials said, adding that they were yet to be arrested.

The accused were booked after a woman, who said she was an actor, told the police that the accused lured her with the offer of a role in a song by a famous Punjabi singer. The woman told the police that she was approached by a costume designer known to her and offered a role as a model in a song.

Following this, on October 2, she got a call from a man who introduced himself as Baljit Laddi and asked her to accompany him to Chandigarh, the woman told the police. “I hesitantly went with him but he took me to a village where he along with two of his accomplices raped me,” the woman alleged in her complaint.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 376-D (gang rape), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement, kidnapped or abducted person) of the Indian Penal Code.