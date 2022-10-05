scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Mohali: Actor alleges gang rape, three booked

The woman told the police that the accused lured her with the offer of a role in a song by a famous Punjabi singer.

Three people were booked evening for allegedly kidnapping and gang-raping a woman. (File0

Three people were booked on Tuesday evening for allegedly kidnapping and gang-raping a woman in Punjab’s Mohali district, police officials said, adding that they were yet to be arrested.

The accused were booked after a woman, who said she was an actor, told the police that the accused lured her with the offer of a role in a song by a famous Punjabi singer. The woman told the police that she was approached by a costume designer known to her and offered a role as a model in a song.

Following this, on October 2, she got a call from a man who introduced himself as Baljit Laddi and asked her to accompany him to Chandigarh, the woman told the police. “I hesitantly went with him but he took me to a village where he along with two of his accomplices raped me,” the woman alleged in her complaint.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 376-D (gang rape), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement, kidnapped or abducted person) of the Indian Penal Code.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...Premium
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 01:12:46 pm
Next Story

Dussehra rallies: Mumbai police ask retired cops to lend a helping hand

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement