Friday, January 08, 2021
Mohali: 59 new Covid cases take active tally to 946

Mohali | January 8, 2021 5:21:35 am
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Aashika Jain added that a total of 17,237 patients have recovered from the infection here till now.

Mohali reported one Covid-related death and 59 new positive cases on Thursday. The district’s coronavirus death toll rose to 350, while the tally of cases here increased to 18,533. There are 946 active cases in Mohali at present.

ADC Aashika Jain said that 72 patients were deemed recovered and were discharged from the hospital and home isolation. She added that a total of 17,237 patients have recovered from the infection here till now. She said that out of the new cases, 41 were reported from Mohali (Urban), six from Kharar, five from Dhakoli, three from Gharuan and one each from Kurali, Lalru and Banur, respectively.

