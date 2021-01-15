scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Must Read

Mohali: 43 Covid cases, 2 deaths take toll to 353

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that 51 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals.

By: Express News Service | Mohali | January 15, 2021 4:04:52 am
Mohali covid, mohali covid cases, Mohali covid deaths, mohali covid news, indian express newsHe added that a total of 17,671 patients have been cured in the district so far. (Representational)

Mohali district reported two coronavirus deaths and 43 new cases on Thursday. The death toll in the district increased to 353, while the new cases brought the tally to 18,899. There are 875 active cases in the district, at present.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that 51 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals. He added that a total of 17,671 patients have been cured in the district so far.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

He added that out of 43 new positive cases reported Thursday, 35 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), four from Dhakoli, two from Kharar and one each from Gharuan and Lalru, respectively.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 14: Latest News

Advertisement