Mohali: 43 Covid cases, 2 deaths take toll to 353

(Representational)

Mohali district reported two coronavirus deaths and 43 new cases on Thursday. The death toll in the district increased to 353, while the new cases brought the tally to 18,899. There are 875 active cases in the district, at present.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that 51 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals. He added that a total of 17,671 patients have been cured in the district so far.

He added that out of 43 new positive cases reported Thursday, 35 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), four from Dhakoli, two from Kharar and one each from Gharuan and Lalru, respectively.