Friday, April 23, 2021
Latest news

Mohali: 26-year-old man arrested for sexually harassing minor girl

The accused had been stalking the girl for long and had harassed her while she had gone out for an evening walk with her brother.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
April 23, 2021 5:40:50 am
Kharar police, sexually harassing minor girl, mohali news, indian expressA case of sexual harassment under IPC 354-A has been registered at Kharar (city) police station.

Kharar police arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl on Thursday. The accused had been stalking the girl for long and had harassed her while she had gone out for an evening walk with her brother.

Dr Sangeeta Jund of Childline- a child helpline, said that the accused was arrested and they are pursuing the case. She added that the girl is a class IX student.

A case of sexual harassment under IPC 354-A has been registered at Kharar (city) police station.

