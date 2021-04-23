Mohali: 26-year-old man arrested for sexually harassing minor girl

A case of sexual harassment under IPC 354-A has been registered at Kharar (city) police station.

Kharar police arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl on Thursday. The accused had been stalking the girl for long and had harassed her while she had gone out for an evening walk with her brother.

Dr Sangeeta Jund of Childline- a child helpline, said that the accused was arrested and they are pursuing the case. She added that the girl is a class IX student.

