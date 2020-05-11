Mohali: 18 booked for celebrating birthday

The police officers said that since the curfew was imposed, not more than 20 people are allowed to gather at a place. (Representational Photo) The police officers said that since the curfew was imposed, not more than 20 people are allowed to gather at a place. (Representational Photo)

The birthday celebrations of a Derabassi man dearly cost him and 17 other partakers who were booked by the police for violating the curfew norms. Police arrested two persons, identified as Arun, whose birthday was being celebrated and his friend Karan for holding a party or gathering in violation of the curfew imposed in the state.

Police said, the party was held at Rosewood Colony on Saturday and while the party was going on, the society residents informed the police that people had gathered in a house and loud music was being played. As the police party reached the spot, about 18 were found celebrating Arun’s birthday.

Derabassi SHO, SI Satinder Singh said that the gathering, which included Arun’s friends and relatives, was organised at Arun’s house. The SHO added that the accused were also playing loud music, which disturbed others in the residential society.

Police booked Arun, his friend Karan, Arun’s father and some of his relatives under the Sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life ) of and 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC.

The police officers said that since the curfew was imposed, not more than 20 people are allowed to gather at a place. “We have arrested both Karan and Arun. Others will be held soon,” the SHO added.

