Moga: Woman dies week after giving birth; kin protest outside hospital alleging negligence

A DAY after a 30-year-old woman died a week after giving birth, her family sat in protest outside a hospital in Moga city with her body on Saturday, alleging negligence.

They alleged that after Tejwinder Kaur delivered a baby girl on January 1 at Bansal Hospital in Moga, her condition deteriorated. She was then referred to SPS Hospital in Ludhiana for further treatment.

Her husband Gurpreet Singh, from Maur village of Moga, alleged that even at SPS Hospital, she wasn’t given proper treatment and the family spent lakhs on her treatment. So they took her to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana. From there, she was further referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh where they failed to get proper treatment, the family claimed. On Friday, they were taking her DMCH Ludhiana when she died on the way.

Tejwinder’s family claimed that her condition deteriorated due to complications that arose during her surgical delivery. They alleged that within a week they had spent close to Rs 20 lakh on her treatment but she wasn’t given proper treatment, due to which she died. On Saturday, they demanded an FIR against the hospital authorities.

At the time of filing this report, police and administration officials were trying to convince the family to hand over the body for an autopsy, but they refused.

Moga Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Satwant Singh, who reached the spot, told The Indian Express, “According to the doctors, the woman was suffering from postpartum haemorrhage, which most of the times proves fatal because a woman’s uterus doesn’t contract after delivery as it should and hence the bleeding doesn’t stop. Doctors at Bansal Hospital say they had referred her immediately to SPS Hospital Ludhiana because her condition wasn’t improving after delivery. It is a rare condition and proves fatal most of the time. Further, they were referred to DMCH and PGIMER also but the family is alleging that they did not get proper treatment there. They were again returning to DMCH on Friday when the woman died on the way. We are trying to convince the family for an autopsy because without without a report from a medical board, an FIR cannot be registered against any doctor as per norms.”

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, SHO, Moga city-1 police station, said police were trying to get the protest lifted and solve the issue.

