Moga Poll Violence Deaths: Sukhbir says Congress vitiated law and order situation in Punjab

The ruling Congress in Punjab has resorted to “using goons to maim and kill” those supporting the opposition candidates to win the municipal elections in the state, Shiromani Akal Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Saturday said.

He said the Congress is frustrated as it has failed to fulfill any of the promises made to the people. “This is why people are being intimidated now so that they do not come out to vote (in the local body polls). The Congress knows the popular mandate is against it and is now misusing the police force as well as state agencies to browbeat Akali candidates and supporters,” Sukhbir said after meeting the families of two party workers who were killed four days ago in alleged poll related violence in Moga.

Harminder Singh Babbu and Jagdeep Singh Bhola were allegedly mowed down by a convoy of vehicles led by the husband of Congress candidate in ward number 9 of Moga Tuesday late. Narinderpal Singh Sidhu, husband of Congress candidate Paramjit Kaur Sidhu, was among seven Congress workers booked for murder.

Sukhbir said Babbu and Bhola were killed simply because they were Akali workers. “While I condemn this killing, I also condemn the district police for remaining a mute spectator to the violence unleashed by Congress goons. If the police had done its job, the Akali workers would have been alive today,” he said.

Demanding prompt justice for the families of the two victims, Sukhbir also asked the SSP to ensure rule of law prevailed during voting on Sunday.

Sukhbir said that the Congress could not win the faith of the people as development works have come to a standstill and even ongoing facilities extended to urban population were in a shambles. “The common man is reeling under the 30 per cent increase in power tariff,” he added.