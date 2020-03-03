Moga: Police team attacked during raid to arrest cop accused of rape

Injured SI Balwinder Singh and vandalized police vehicle. (Express Photo) Injured SI Balwinder Singh and vandalized police vehicle. (Express Photo)

A group of villagers allegedly attacked a police party from Ajitwal police station of Moga on Sunday at village Jhandeana Sharki, where they had gone to arrest the Punjab Police commando booked for rape. The attackers also included family members of the rape accused, constable Sarabjit Singh.

Villagers attacked the police party, injuring Sub-Inspector Balwinder Singh and also allegedly vandalised two police vehicles by pelting stones and smashing glasses with rods. They also managed to take away the accused constable Sarabjit Singh, who was posted in commando wing of Punjab Police at Gurdaspur.

Police registered an FIR against sixteen persons (including eight women) and thirty unidentified persons for allegedly attacking police party. Constable Sarabjit Singh has also been booked again.

Harinder Pal Singh Parmar, Moga SP (Investigation), said that an FIR was registered against constable Sarabjit Singh for alleged rape on complaint of a 24-year-old woman who had alleged that the cop had raped her in 2010 when she was a minor. However, even after so many years, he continues to harass and torture her.

SP Parmar said that a police party led by head constable Harjinder Singh had gone to Jhandeana Sharki, native village of the constable, where they arrested him. He added that soon he called his family members who along with other villagers attacked the police party and managed to get Sarabjit free from police custody. The SP said that accused also damaged two police vehicles and SI Balwinder Singh received injuries. More police force was also called by raiding party but the accused managed to make Sarabjit run away from police custody.

The accused also allegedly snatched wallet from head constable Harjinder Singh in which he claimed he had Rs 2,200 in cash and his police ID card. They allegedly manhandled the cops and tried to tear their uniform.

On the complaint of head constable Harjinder Singh, police has now filed an FIR against Sarabjit Singh and sixteen others by name (including eight woman) and 30 unidentified persons under the sections 379B (theft), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions),224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), 225 (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension of other person) ,427 (mischief causing damage to amount of Rs 50 or more) ,148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of IPC at Ajitwal police station for allegedly attacking police party, damaging vehicles and obstructing public servant from doing his duty.

“Sarabjit Singh and other accused are yet to be arrested. They are absconding,” said the SP.

