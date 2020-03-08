Now, Moga police books Punjabi singer Sippy Gill for his track ‘Gundagardi’

The FIR against Gill has been registered at Mehna police station under the Sections 117, 153-A, 505, and 149 of IPC. The FIR against Gill has been registered at Mehna police station under the Sections 117, 153-A, 505, and 149 of IPC.

The Moga police have registered an FIR against Punjabi singer Sippy Gill for allegedly promoting violence and weapons in his latest track ‘Gundagardi’. The FIR has been registered based on a complaint by Chandigarh-based professor, Pandit Rao Dharennavar, who is also a social activist working for promotion and preservation of Punjabi language.

Dharennavar in his complaint to Moga SSP has stated that Sippy Gill, who is from village Rauli of Moga, had uploaded his latest track ‘Gundagardi’ on YouTube on January 16, and the same allegedly promotes violence and weapons. He has further alleged that the song has the potential to mislead youths of Punjab and therefore legal action should be taken against the singer and his co-artists. He has pointed out that according to the orders of Punjab and Haryana High Court, police have to ensure that such songs are not released and played in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

As per the video of the song ‘Gundagardi’ available on YouTube, the singer, with a gun in his hands, can be seen singing, “Ohda vaise chalde mukadmey vi kayi ne, kuch najaiz kuch chalde vi sahi ne, 307 tey 107/51 dey, laaya si hisaab kul baney 22-23 ne… bada chir ho gaya vekhe nu blood vagda.. gundargardi ch fame khat ho gaya… ni saala kaand koi karey naam saada.. lagda..(There are many cases against me, some are unjustified, while others are right. From (sections) 307 to 107/51, I’ve counted and there are 22-23 (cases) in total. It has been days since I saw bloodshed. I am so notorious for hooliganism that even if someone else does it, I am blamed for it).”

The FIR against Gill has been registered at Mehna police station under the Sections 117 (abetting commission of offence by public or more than ten persons), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups by words, either spoken or written or by visible representations), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of IPC.

ASI Jasvir Singh said that FIR has been filed and probe is on. “We are yet to visit his home in village Rauli and inquire the matter,” he said.

Recently, Mansa police had filed an FIR against Punjabi singers Sidhu Moosewala and Mankirt Aulakh for promoting violence in their songs. Singer Elly Mangat was also booked by Ludhiana police for allegedly using weapons at a birthday party and then putting video on social media.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.