Moga police books farmer for burning stubble; availed subsidy to be revoked

MOGA POLICE on the complaint of Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans booked a farmer for setting paddy stubble on fire and using a reaper at Kokri Kalan village near Ajitwal on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCC) member secretary Krunesh Garg had said that initially there was ‘some confusion’ over the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, due to which farmers were not being booked. However, now after taking legal opinion, field staff and district administrations have been ordered to take action against farmers burning stubble this season. Farmers will now be booked under section 188 of IPC for burning stubble and can also be issued challans.

Moga Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans in his complaint said that despite Section 144 of CrPC being in place, the farmer — identified as Gurjant Singh, a resident of Kokri Kalan village — used a reaper and also burnt stubble on his three acres’ land on the Kokri Kalan-Mehna Link Road. On October 1, the Moga DC had put a blanket ban on use of paddy straw reaper machines in the district, citing that it promotes stubble burning.

An FIR has been registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC at Ajitwal police station. The complaint was recommended to the deputy commissioner by agriculture department officials after they detected the case. The DC has also directed agriculture officials to recover subsidies along with interest from the accused farmer.