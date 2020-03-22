Moga native, working as a cab driver in Canada, killed in attack

Victim Balvir Singh Toor’s relatives with his photograph at Bhinder Khurd village in Punjab on Saturday. (Express Photo) Victim Balvir Singh Toor’s relatives with his photograph at Bhinder Khurd village in Punjab on Saturday. (Express Photo)

A 45-year-old native of a village in Moga district of Punjab, who had been working as a cab driver in Canada for over a decade, was hacked to death by unidentified persons in a brutal attack at Winnipeg, Canada, in the early hours of Thursday. The family of the victim, Balvir Singh Toor, at Bhinder Khurd village in Dharamkot sub-division in Moga were informed about the incident over a phone call around 5.30 am on Friday.

According to reports, the victim was on duty and was dropping off a passenger when he was attacked. Toor was severely injured and was rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last.

Toor’s wife Paramjit Kaur and three children lived with him in Canada, where they had shifted in 2010, said the victim’s family. Speaking to The Indian Express, nephew of Balvir Singh, Satnam Singh said, “We received a call at 5.30 am that he was attacked and eventually succumbed to his injuries. He had gone to Canada in 2010, along with his family and had been working as a cab driver since then. He was well-settled and did not have enmity with anyone. According to his wife, till now, the Canadian police has not given any updates on who were the attackers and why did they attack him. We have no idea if it was a racial attack or there was some other reason behind it. However, we have got to know that in the early hours on Thursday, he was out to drop his first customer of the day and had driven for hardly 2-3 minutes when the attack happened. We have been told that there were two passengers inside and most probably they attacked him. It isn’t clear yet if he was strangled, killed with a sharp weapon or shot at. The Canadian police has not given any details yet.”

The victim’s father Balwant Singh said that details of the incident are unclear. “Since the past ten years he was working there as a taxi driver. We have just been told that some unidentified persons attacked my son and fled. He was left to die. We want that the case be investigated properly and those who killed my son should be arrested at the earliest,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to reports by local Canadian portals and news sites, the incident happened in the westbound lane of Burrows Avenue (about 100 meters from McGregor Street) in Winnipeg and the victim was working with a company Duffy’s Taxi.

According to a report by a Winnipeg-based news portal, “The city police responded to the scene at about 5.25 am on Thursday after the driver activated his vehicle’s distress signal… Paramedics were also called to help the seriously injured man identified as Balvir Toor who was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition but died of his injuries.”

The reports further said that when the police reached the spot, both the driver and passenger doors of the vehicle were open and the rooftop distress light was flashing. The area was cordoned off by the police for investigation.

The reports further added that earlier, Toor was praised by his company for his honesty. Toor was lauded by the company after a woman whom he had dropped at a hospital with her child, had left her wallet in the back seat of his vehicle and as Toor discovered the wallet which contained hundreds of dollars, he went back to hospital and returned it.

The company said that they are assisting the police and Toor’s family in every way possible.

