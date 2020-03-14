Moga: ‘Missing’ family of seven traced to Gwalior, sends video saying ‘left due to financial problems’

Police on Thursday had said that family owns three rice shellers and a pesticide store. (Representational Image) Police on Thursday had said that family owns three rice shellers and a pesticide store. (Representational Image)

A day after a family of seven persons was found to be “missing” from their residence in Green City colony of Moga district’s Nihal Singh Wala under mysterious circumstances, the Moga police Friday said that all of them were traced to Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh. Police also said that the family also recorded a video and sent it to one of their relatives, saying that they left Nihal Singh Wala and came to Gwalior because of the financial problems they were facing in their business.

Since Tuesday evening, family of seven — including Tarsem Lal (60), his wife Santosh (57), their elder son Krishan Kumar Titu (33) and his wife Kaiffy Singla (31) and their twin children- Falak (2) and Fazal (2) and Lal’s younger son Varun (23) — were said to be ‘missing’ and police was informed Thursday after friends and relatives failed to reach them.

Police on Thursday had said that family owns three rice shellers and a pesticide store. They were having loans ‘running in crores’. Police had also found some handwritten notes from house which mentioned some names with whom family had financial dealings and probe was started to find if family was being harassed in anyway.

In the 18-second video, sent by family to a relative which was further forwarded to police on Friday, Krishan Kumar Titu, with entire family in the frame, says, “… Assi business vich bada tang pareshaan chal rahe sigey. Iss karke assi utho jaan da faisla kita.. assi iss samay Gwalior vich haigey hain tey saara parivaar sahi salaamat hai..”

(We were facing several problems and harassment in business due to which we decided to leave our home. We are in Gwalior now and entire family is safe).

DSP (Nihal Singh Wala) Manjit Singh, said, “The family sent this video to their relative who sent it to us. We also spoke to the family and they are fine in Gwalior. The local nagar panchayat president Inderjit Jolly has also requested them to return and assured that entire town will support them in this financial crisis. Our priority was to ensure that they are safe.”

“The family has taken Rs 12 crore loan from a bank and there are several other loans from other sources due to which they got tensed and decided to leave the town. we have managed to contact them now,” said the DSP.

