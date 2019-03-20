In Moga, a ‘son’ is laid to rest

Killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan troops in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri in Jammu & Kashmir Monday, rifleman Karamjeet Singh (24) was laid to rest with full honors and a gun salute in his native village Janer of Moga district Tuesday. He was taken to the cremation ground amid heavy sloganeering against Pakistan by villagers who turned up in large numbers to pay tribute to the soldier.

As the coffin wrapped in the tricolor was carried to the cremation ground, villagers shouted ‘Pakistan murdabad’ and ‘Shaheed Karamjeet amar rahe’. Village sarpanch Malwinder Singh said that it was their anger that was pouring out. Karamjeet’s aged mother Kulwant Kaur fainted as his mortal remains were brought home.

Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh announced aid of Rs 12 lakh for the family, which he said included Rs 7 lakh ex-gratia and Rs 5 lakh in lieu of land as per policy.

“Pakistan shamelessly continues to violate all principles of international & humanitarian law with its repeated ceasefire violations. Punjab has once again lost a young soldier from Moga due to Pak firing. My heart goes out to the family of Karamjeet Singh,” he tweeted.

Karamjeet’s father Avtar Singh and elder brother Swaran Singh lit the pyre after an Army contingent led by Captain Gokul Ashok gave him a gun salute.

Karamjit had joined the Army in 2015 and was posted in Jammu & Kashmir for over one and a half years.

The cremation was attended by Moga Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans and SSP AS Bajwa. Captain Gokul Ashok from 18 JAK RIF regiment, to which Karamjit belonged, laid a wreath on behalf of the Indian Army.

Faridkot AAP leader Sadhu Singh, Congress MLAs Harjot Kamal and Sukhjit Singh Lohgarh and former minister Tota Singh also attended the cremation.