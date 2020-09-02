Moga: In suspected honour killing, man strangles minor daughter, dumps body in village pond

Police said that Sarwan Singh (45), from village Churchak, was booked and arrested for strangling his 17-year old daughter. (Representational)

In a suspected case of honour killing, a man allegedly strangled his minor daughter to death after coming to know about her alleged affair with a boy from the same village in Moga’s Churchak.

The father allegedly dumped the body in the village pond on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday morning, the body started floating in the water following which a villager informed the police. When police reached the spot, the body was lying near the pond’s shore.

Police said that Sarwan Singh (45), from village Churchak, was booked and arrested for strangling his 17-year old daughter.

Sub-Inspector Jaswinder Singh, SHO Ajitwal police station, said, “We got the information on Tuesday morning that the body of a young girl was floating in the pond at village Churchak of Moga. During the probe, it came out that her father Sarwan Singh alias Kala strangled her to death on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. He killed his daughter after he got to know that the girl was having an affair with a boy in the same village who lives near their home. He strangled her to death and then threw the body in a village pond. Thereafter he came home and slept. In the morning, a villager saw the body floating in the waters and police were informed. It is a suspected case of honor killing.”

He added: “The girl had cleared Class X and was staying home these days. He is being interrogated and probe is on…We will also question the boy with whom she was reportedly having an affair.”

Meanwhile, the body was sent to Civil Hospital Moga where a board of doctors will conduct an autopsy. FIR was registered against the accused under sections 302 (murder) and 201(causing disappearance of evidence) of IPC.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd