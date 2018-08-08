Moga firing case: Hawara discharged, cop who took bullet says ‘unfair, disappointing’

Babbar Khalsa militant discharged Babbar Khalsa militant discharged

The sessions court here Tuesday discharged Babbar Khalsa militant Jagtar Singh Hawara in a 2005 attempt to murder case in which he was accused of having opened fire at head constable Jasvir Singh at village Lopon in Badhni Kalan of district Moga.

It was only in July 2017 that Moga police arrested Hawara at Tihar jail where he was lodged, but did not take him on production warrant to Moga for interrogation citing “security reasons”. On Tuesday, the defence counsel Jaspal Singh Manjhpur argued that case did not hold any legal basis and that even the charges were not framed in the case. The court finally ordered Hawara’s discharge. Hawara’s three accomplices were acquitted in case the in January 2010.

Head constable Jasvir Singh, who is still under treatment and awaiting the promised gallantry award, told to The Indian Express, “I wasn’t even heard as a witness in the case. It is unfair and disappointing but I have to feed my family with this police job. So, I would prefer not saying much on why this case fell flat.”

Jasvir Singh, who is now posted at SDM office Nihal Singh Wala, was shot on February 17, 2005.

An FIR was registered the next day against four unidentified persons under section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and the Arms Act. Later, Hawara was identified as main accused and his name was added to the FIR.

Hawara is a convict in the case of assassination of former Punjab CM Beant Singh.

“Hawara has spoiled my entire life. Even after 13 years, I am undergoing treatment. I have sold my land to fund my treatment. But this police job is running my home so I cannot speak anything against my own department on why they failed to pursue the case properly that it fell flat in court,” said Jasvir.

Jasvir is still waiting for a gallantry award and Rs 2 lakh of financial assistance that was promised by then IG Bathinda range Rajinder Singh for ‘encountering militants courageously’.

“I am waiting for that gallantry award and compensation of Rs 40,000 have been given till now,” he said.

Wazir Singh, SP (investigation) Moga, said, “It is only after getting written orders from court that we will study on what basis Hawara has been discharged. Due to security reasons, his arrest got late and since there is a provision of video conferencing now, we did not bring him here.”

