Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Modi’s tactics to derail Bharat Jodo Yatra: Cong on ED summons to Shivakumar

Calling the ED action "harassment", D K Shivakumar questioned the timing of the summons when the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra was on and when the State Assembly session was underway.

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar (Photo: File)

The Congress on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over its Karnataka unit chief D K Shivakumar receiving summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it, alleging that this was part of his tactics to derail the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Shivakumar said he has received summons from the ED to appear before it in connection with a money-laundering case. Calling the ED action “harassment”, he questioned the timing of the summons when the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra was on and when the State Assembly session was underway.

“Operation Kichad in Goa yesterday Today ED summons to D K Shivakumar in Karnataka. MoSha getting desperate to derail Bharat Jodo Yatra that has evoked huge public interest and generated so much enthusiasm. But we will not be cowed down. Vendetta politics only strengthens our resolve!” Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

“This is part of Modi’s tactics to derail Bharat Jodo Yatra. But he will NOT succeed,” he said in another tweet.

Shivakumar, who is also an MLA, said he is ready to cooperate, but it is coming in the way of discharging his constitutional and political duties.

“In the midst of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Assembly session, they have again issued me an ED summon to appear. I am ready to cooperate but the timing of this summon and the harassment I am put through, is coming in the way of discharging my constitutional and political duties,” he tweeted.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala said seeing the “overwhelming” public support for Congress and “resounding” response to the preparation for the yatra, the Narendra Modi-headed government at the Centre has brought the ED – “the Election Dept of BJP”- to target Shivakumar.

“Such cowardly acts will strengthen our resolve to decimate the corrupt Bommai (Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai) government,” he said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Kerala on September 10 evening, will traverse through the state covering 450 kilometres, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 08:11:36 pm
