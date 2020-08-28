‘Modi’s name alone won’t fetch votes’, Uttarakhand BJP chief says; ‘clarifies’ later

Bhagat said everyone's performance will be taken into account before they are given a ticket for the 2022 Assembly elections. (Photo: Twitter/ @bansidharbhagat)

In a remark that drew sarcastic reactions from the Opposition Congress, and which he later had to clarify, Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat Thursday said party MLAs would have to perform to get tickets and votes, because people won’t choose them in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone.

Bhagat made the remark in response to a question while speaking to reporters in Dehradun, about the reliance of party MLAs on “Modi’s name” for getting votes in the 2022 Assembly polls.

“Nischit roop se main keh sakta hun ki Modi lehar ke sahare ab kisi ki naiyya paar nahi hogi. Swatah mehnat karni padegi. Sabko kshetra me jaana padega. Kshetra me jaa kar ke log mehnat karenge tab log unko vote denge. Ab aisa nahi hai ki Modi ke naam se log vote de denge. Bahut de diya modi ke naam se vote. Aage mehnat swayam karni padegi logon ko khud kshtre me jana padega (I can say this for certain that no one can depend only on the ‘Modi wave’ for victory now. Everyone will have to work hard and visit their areas. People have voted enough on Modi’s name. Now, everyone will have to work hard on their own),” Bhagat said.

He added, “… aur yeh maine kaha hai ki performance sabki dekhenge. Tabhi unke ticket honge. Aur performance sabke achey aayenge aisa mujhe ummeed hai ( …everyone’s performance will be taken into account, only then will they get a ticket. I hope everyone’s performance will be good.)”

Bhagat, however, later issued a statement that his remark was taken out of context by the media. Bhagat called PM Modi the “greatest and most influential leader in the world”, and said he was suggesting to his MLAs they should work in the field more.

“We will take the achievements of the central government and the state government to the people in the elections. We have to tell people about the achievements of the state government and the big projects going on in the state with the blessings of Modi ji. In this, increasing dialogue and interaction with the public will be useful and effective.”

Congress senior vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana said Bhagat had “admitted that the Modi wave had come to an end”.

“The Congress party congratulates the BJP state president for admitting that the Modi wave has come to an end. Hence, he is advising his MLAs to work on the ground, because the BJP government and its MLAs have done nothing in the state in three-and-a-half years,” Dhasmana said.

