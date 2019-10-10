Modi-Xi summit in Chennai: Here’s full itinerary of Chinese President’s India visit

India will host Chinese President Xi Jinping on October 11 and 12 at Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu for an informal summit. Xi Jinping is expected to land in the city by Friday afternoon and will be heading to ITC Grand Chola near Guindy, where he would be staying during his two-day trip. Traffic restrictions have been put in place in Chennai on both days.

This is the first positive sign in the relationship between the two countries amid a series of strong statements and steps by China that have adversely impacted the bilateral space before the informal summit. Beijing’s envoy has said that the two countries, during the summit, should unleash the “positive effect of Wuhan informal summit” as they look ahead.

Here is the full itinerary of China’s President visit to India:

October 11, 2019:

2.10 pm: Xi Jinping will arrive at the Chennai International airport

4 pm: Xi Jinping will depart for Mahabalipuram

5 pm: The Chinese President will receive a guided tour of three monuments in Mahabalipuram including — Arjuna’s Penance, Panch Rathas and Shore temple.

6 pm: A cultural programme will be organised for Jinping at Shore temple.

6.45 pm: PM Modi will host a dinner for the Chinese President.

October 12, 2019:

9.50 am: Xi Jinping will arrive at Taj Fisherman’s Cover Resort and Spa in Chennai.

10 am: India and China will hold delegation level talks in Tango Hall at Taj Fisherman’s Cover Resort and Spa.

11.45 am: PM Modi will host a lunch for Xi Jinping.

12.45 pm: Xi Jinping will depart for the Chennai International Airport.

1.30 pm: Jinping will board his flight from Chennai.