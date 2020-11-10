China’s Xi in attendance, PM Modi says ‘necessary to respect each other’s territorial integrity’

PM Modi addressing the virtual SCO summit Tuesday. (Source: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Hitting out at China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said in order to deepen connectivity in the SCO region, it was necessary for countries to have “respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Addressing the virtual 20th summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) chaired by Russia, PM Modi minced no words as he shared a platform with Chinese premier Xi Jinping for the first time since the Ladakh border standoff. “It is unfortunate that repeated attempts are being made to unnecessarily bring bilateral issues to the SCO agenda, which violate the SCO Charter and Shanghai Spirit. Such efforts are contrary to the spirit of consensus and cooperation that defines SCO,” the PM said.

“India believes that to deepen connectivity further, it is necessary to go ahead with the basic principles of respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added.

The summit was chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and also attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan among others.

PM Modi said in this very difficult time of epidemic, India’s pharma industry has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries. “As the world’s largest vaccine producing country, India will use its vaccine production and distribution capacity to help the entire humanity in fighting this crisis,” he said.

“The United Nations has completed its 75 years. But despite many successes, the basic goal of the United Nations is still incomplete. The world struggling with the economic and social suffering of the epidemic is expected to bring about radical changes in the system of the UN,” he added.

Modi will also share a virtual platform with the Chinese President on November 17 for the BRICS meeting and on November 21-22 for the G-20 summit. The two leaders have met at least 18 times in the last six years but last shared a platform on March 26 when Saudi Arabia held a virtual G-20 gathering over the Covid pandemic.

Meanwhile, there has been no sign of disengagement and de-escalation on the border issue after eight rounds of military talks, six rounds of diplomatic talks and at least one face-to-face meeting between the Indian and Chinese NSAs, Defence ministers and External Affairs ministers.

