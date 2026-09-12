PM Modi meets Putin, will meet Xi as India walks BRICS tighrope

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit in Kazan on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)

One down, one to go. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday afternoon – a 45-minute sit-down at Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam, the venue for this weekend’s BRICS summit. On Saturday evening – at close on Day 1 of the summit – Modi is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

There will be other meetings too. Several of them, in fact. Reports indicate the Prime Minister, starting from 10 am, will meet the leaders of Ethiopia, Malaysia, Abu Dhabi, and Vietnam. But the bilateral with Xi is arguably the most important.

Meetings between an Indian prime minister and a Chinese president are infrequent, at best, and come with layers and decades of geopolitical, economic, and military tension to unpack. That’s no different this time, on Xi’s first visit in seven years.