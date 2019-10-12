‘New era in India-China relations to begin with Chennai connect’: Top quotes from Modi-Xi summit today

On the second day of the informal summit between India and China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said a new era of cooperation will begin in Sino-India ties through the “Chennai connect”, while assuring that the differences between the two nations will be managed prudently and will not turn into disputes. The prime minister said this during the delegation-level talks held Taj Fisherman’s Cove in Kovalam today.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping called the informal summit a “good idea” and said he had a “heart to heart” conversation with PM Modi on bilateral ties. Follow Modi-XI Jinping Summit LIVE here

Here is what India-China discussed:

* PM Modi: “After today’s Chennai Vision, a new beginning will be made for cooperation between the two countries. The Wuhan spirit has given new momentum and trust to our relations.”

* PM Modi: “After last year’s Wuhan summit, there has been increased stability and fresh momentum in the bilateral ties. Strategic communication has increased between the two sides.”

* PM Modi: “We had decided that we will manage our differences prudently and won’t allow them to turn into disputes. We will remain sensitive about our concerns and our relationship will contribute towards peace and stability in the world.”

* PM Modi: “The Wuhan summit instilled a new momentum and trust in our relations and today’s ‘Chennai vision’ is the start of a new era in India-China relations.”

Xi Jinping: “We had heart to heart discussions on bilateral relations. We’ve had really in-depth engagements and good discussions.”

Xi Jinping: “For the past one year, the informal summit continues to produce visible progress”.

Xi Jinping: “We have deeper strategic communication, more effective practical cooperation.”

Xi Jinping: “We have more diverse people to people and cultural exchanges and have closer cooperation on multilateral occasions.”

Xi Jinping: “What has happened has proved that we have made the right decision to have this kind of informal summits, that we can continue with this form of meeting.”

Xi Jinping: “Xi tells Modi about the informal summits: “Actually this initiative was put forward by you, Mr. Prime Minister, and I agree, it is a good idea.”