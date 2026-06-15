‘Loss of life in many countries’: PM hopes US-Iran deal restores commerce

PM Modi welcomed the US-Iran deal to end the West Asia conflict, hoping it restores regional stability, protects trade routes and advances lasting peace.

Written by: Shubhajit Roy
2 min readUpdated: Jun 15, 2026 01:42 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the US-Iran agreement aimed at ending the West Asia conflict, saying India hopes the understanding will restore peace, stability and freedom of navigation while paving the way for a sustainable final settlement. (File Photo)Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the US-Iran agreement aimed at ending the West Asia conflict, saying India hopes the understanding will restore peace, stability and freedom of navigation while paving the way for a sustainable final settlement. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the understanding reached between the US and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia. This statement came hours after US and Iranian officials said that they had reached an agreement to end their war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Modi, who is in Slovakia’s capital Bratislava for a day-long visit as part of his Europe trip, posted on X, “I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries.”

“India hopes that the implementation of this understanding will help restore peace and stability in the region and ensure the freedom of navigation and commerce,” he said, adding that “We look forward to deliberations on the remaining issues reaching a sustainable final agreement.”

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had said on his Truth Social platform, “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete.”

Trump said the Strait of Hormuz, a major shipping route for global oil and gas supplies that Iran has effectively shut down for months, would open on Friday, and that he had ordered the end of the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports.

“Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!” Trump wrote.

His post came shortly after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a deal had been struck.

The memorandum of understanding is scheduled to be officially signed on Friday in Switzerland.

Story continues below this ad

Sharif said that the pact called for “the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”

In a statement, the secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said war and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, would end permanently starting on Monday night.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
twitter

Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 15: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments