‘Loss of life in many countries’: PM hopes US-Iran deal restores commerce

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the US-Iran agreement aimed at ending the West Asia conflict, saying India hopes the understanding will restore peace, stability and freedom of navigation while paving the way for a sustainable final settlement. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the understanding reached between the US and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia. This statement came hours after US and Iranian officials said that they had reached an agreement to end their war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Modi, who is in Slovakia’s capital Bratislava for a day-long visit as part of his Europe trip, posted on X, “I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries.”