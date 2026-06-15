‘Loss of life in many countries’: PM hopes US-Iran deal restores commerce

2 min readUpdated: Jun 15, 2026 01:42 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the understanding reached between the US and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia. This statement came hours after US and Iranian officials said that they had reached an agreement to end their war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Modi, who is in Slovakia’s capital Bratislava for a day-long visit as part of his Europe trip, posted on X, “I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries.”
“India hopes that the implementation of this understanding will help restore peace and stability in the region and ensure the freedom of navigation and commerce,” he said, adding that “We look forward to deliberations on the remaining issues reaching a sustainable final agreement.”
Earlier, US President Donald Trump had said on his Truth Social platform, “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete.”
Trump said the Strait of Hormuz, a major shipping route for global oil and gas supplies that Iran has effectively shut down for months, would open on Friday, and that he had ordered the end of the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports.
“Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!” Trump wrote.
His post came shortly after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a deal had been struck.
The memorandum of understanding is scheduled to be officially signed on Friday in Switzerland.
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Sharif said that the pact called for “the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”
In a statement, the secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said war and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, would end permanently starting on Monday night.