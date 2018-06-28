Modi in UP LIVE UPDATES: Those who imposed Emergency and those who opposed it are now together, says PM

LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi took a jibe at the opposition and previous UP government on various issues. LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi took a jibe at the opposition and previous UP government on various issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar on Thursday, will inaugurate a two-day Kabir Mahotsav organised by the Union Ministry of Culture at Maghar in the district. The festival is being organised to mark the 500th death anniversary of mystic poet and saint, Kabir Das.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Mahesh Sharma will also attend the inauguration ceremony. In 2014, PM Modi had chosen Varanasi, 200 km from Maghar, to kickstart his party’s election campaign in UP. Maghar is known as ‘Gateway to Hell’ as locals believe that anyone who dies here goes straight to hell. It was this superstition that the 15th century poet and mystic Kabir — known for his message of tolerance — had sought to dispel when he travelled to Maghar to breathe his last.