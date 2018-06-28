Follow Us:
Thursday, June 28, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Modi in UP LIVE UPDATES: Those who imposed Emergency and those who opposed it are now together, says PM

Modi in UP LIVE UPDATES: Those who imposed Emergency and those who opposed it are now together, says PM

LIVE UPDATES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Maghar in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar on Thursday. Follow all the live updates here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 28, 2018 1:24:55 pm
pm modi in up live, pm modi up visit, pm modi in maghar, pm modi sant kabir nagar, pm modi kabir mahotsav, modi visit to up, yogi adityanath, 2019 polls, 2019 lok sabha polls LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi took a jibe at the opposition and previous UP government on various issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar on Thursday, will inaugurate a two-day Kabir Mahotsav organised by the Union Ministry of Culture at Maghar in the district. The festival is being organised to mark the 500th death anniversary of mystic poet and saint, Kabir Das.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Mahesh Sharma will also attend the inauguration ceremony. In 2014, PM Modi had chosen Varanasi, 200 km from Maghar, to kickstart his party’s election campaign in UP. Maghar is known as ‘Gateway to Hell’ as locals believe that anyone who dies here goes straight to hell. It was this superstition that the 15th century poet and mystic Kabir — known for his message of tolerance — had sought to dispel when he travelled to Maghar to breathe his last.

Live Blog

Modi in UP LIVE UPDATES: The Prime Minister will inaugurate Kabir Mahotsav organised by Union Ministry of Culture at Maghar.

13:09 (IST) 28 Jun 2018
Watch PM Modi speaking at Maghar in UP
12:55 (IST) 28 Jun 2018
Some people in UP are more worried about their bungalows than providing homes to poor, homeless

In a sharp attack at Samajwadi Party and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, PM Modi said the previous government in the state was more about their own bungalows. After the Supreme Court order, the state government had issued notices to six former chief ministers --- Narayan Dutt Tiwari, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kalyan Singh, Mayawati, Rajnath Singh and Akhilesh Yadav. Barring ailing Congress veteran ND Tiwari whose wife has sought more time, all of them have handed over their official bungalows. 

The issue also witnessed a bitter face-off between the former UP CM and ruling BJP government as they traded charges on damage to the government accommodation in Lucknow vacated by former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

12:46 (IST) 28 Jun 2018

Earlier in the day, PM Modi offered 'chadar' at the 'mazar' (mausoleum) of Sant Kabir Das and laid the foundation stone of a research institute named after the 15th-century mystic poet.

12:39 (IST) 28 Jun 2018
Political parties creating hindrance in passage of Triple Talaq bill in Parliament: PM Modi

Speaking at a rally in Maghar, PM Modi targeted the opposition for creating hindrance in the passage of Triple Talaq bill in the parliament,  PTI report said. 

12:31 (IST) 28 Jun 2018
Those who imposed and those who opposed Emergency have come together

2 days ago, there was 43rd anniversary of Emergency. It is the greed for power that those who imposed and those who opposed Emergency have come together today. They don't see the welfare of society but only the welfare of themselves & their families: PM Narendra Modi in Maghar

12:29 (IST) 28 Jun 2018
PM Modi says BJP government has always worked towards providing financial securityto people

"Over the last four years, we have worked round the clock towards banking the unbanked, funding the unfunded and financially securing the unsecured. All this is being done to fulfill the dreams and aspirations of India’s poor, neo-middle class and middle class," says PM Modi.

12:27 (IST) 28 Jun 2018
PM Modi says some political groups want develepment at the cost peace
12:19 (IST) 28 Jun 2018
PM Modi attacks opposition on triple talaq, hunger for power

The prime minister on Thursday came down heavily upon the opposition various issues like occupying government bungalows and triple talaq. 

12:11 (IST) 28 Jun 2018
PM Modi hails Kabir, other Indian saints for showing path to humanity

PM Modi hailed Kabir and other Indian saints while speaking at a rally in Maghar. He mentioned Sant Tukaram, Ravidas and other saints for contributing to the society. He also mentioned Bhimrao Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi for their service to mankind.

11:58 (IST) 28 Jun 2018
PM Modi addressing public rally at Maghar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public rally at Maghar in Sant Kabir Nagar district in UP.

11:54 (IST) 28 Jun 2018

PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Sant Kabir Academy in Maghar. Before that, PM Modi visited Sant Kabir's cave.

11:50 (IST) 28 Jun 2018
PM Modi offers 'chadar' at Sant Kabir's Mazar in Maghar

PM Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to land at Gorakhpur airport on Thursday morning for his visit to Maghar in adjoining Sant Kabir Nagar district, will land at Lucknow airport after heavy rain forecast in Gorakhpur. CM Yogi Adityanath and senior government officials visited Maghar on Wednesday to oversee the preparations.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd