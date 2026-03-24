Modi-Trump call: ‘Ensuring Strait of Hormuz remains open’, PM to US president amid Iran war

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday spoke with US President Donald Trump, focusing on the ongoing crisis in the West Asia and the need to keep critical global shipping routes open.
Confirming the development, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said the two leaders discussed the situation in the region, including the importance of ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open amid rising tensions.
Later, in a post on X, Modi said, “Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability.”
Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world.…
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2026
Earlier in the day, addressing the Rajya Sabha, Modi reassured Parliament and the country on energy security, stating that India has adequate crude oil storage and arrangements for continuous supply despite the “serious energy crisis” caused by the ongoing war in West Asia, now in its fourth week.
He urged Parliament to speak “with one voice” in favour of peace and dialogue, emphasising India’s consistent push for de-escalation. Modi noted that petrol, diesel, gas, and fertiliser supplies have been impacted, calling the situation “worrisome.”
The Prime Minister also highlighted concerns over the safety of nearly one crore Indians living in Gulf countries, adding that 3.75 lakh citizens have returned safely since the conflict began.
Detailing diplomatic outreach, Modi said he has remained in regular contact with leaders across West Asia, including Iran, Israel, and the United States, as part of efforts to promote peace and stability.
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