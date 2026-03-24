Modi-Trump call: ‘Ensuring Strait of Hormuz remains open’, PM to US president amid Iran war

"We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) after speaking with Donald Trump. (Reuters file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday spoke with US President Donald Trump, focusing on the ongoing crisis in the West Asia and the need to keep critical global shipping routes open.

Confirming the development, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said the two leaders discussed the situation in the region, including the importance of ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open amid rising tensions.

Later, in a post on X, Modi said, “Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability.”