‘World is tilting towards India’: Modi to NDA MPs on India-US tariff deal, FTA with EU

PM Modi said the India-US and India-EU trade deals have shown that India can show its strength despite uncertainty. PM Modi also said Nitin Nabin assuming the BJP chief's post has triggered a series of auspicious events in the country.

2 min readUpdated: Feb 3, 2026 12:28 PM IST
India has become the centrestage for the world and it is shaping the world order, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, referring to the India EU and India-US trade deals. “The world is tilting towards India,” PM Modi was quoted as saying at the meeting of NDA parliamentary party. According to sources, PM Modi said the trade deals have shown that India can showcase its strength despite uncertainty. “PM said these deals show how the world is looking at India,” said an MP who attended the meeting.

ALSO READ | ‘PM Modi has completely surrendered’: Opposition to corner Govt in Parliament over India-US trade deal

At the meeting, the first in the Budget session, the Prime Minister also lauded the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. According to MPs who were present the budget is “futuristic” and has the “vision for 2047” while laying foundation for Viksit Bharat. He said the budget has surprised even the experts and silenced the critics because it has a clear roadmap for 2047.

‘Budget opened opportunities for youth’

The Budget has opened up opportunities for the youth, PM Modi said. He further asked the MPs to take the message delivered in the Budget to the grassroots level. PM Modi appreciated the proposals in the Budget, saying they promoted a “caregiving economy”. “We are building a caregiving economy,” Modi said emphasising on India’s advantages over its young demography.

ALSO READ | World looking at us as $30 trillion economy, trusted partner: Piyush Goyal

Reiterating that the India EU trade deal, which was finalised last week, was the “mother of all deals”, Modi is learnt to have said that it opened up opportunities for the masses.

Newly elected president of the BJP Nitin Nabin was also present at the meeting. Sources said Modi said Nabin’s rise to the top post in the party has triggered a series of auspicious events in the country. “His tenure has started with a big bang,” Modi said.

