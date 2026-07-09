Modi to meet Australian PM Albanese in Melbourne today, to discuss cooperation in Indo-Pacific region

3 min readNew DelhiJul 9, 2026 02:02 AM IST
A day after he landed in Melbourne, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday for the third annual summit, where they are expected to discuss cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, critical minerals and education partnership, among other areas.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “PM Modi lands in Australia. PM @narendramodi arrived in Melbourne to a warm and special welcome.”
He said that Modi will co-chair the summit with Albanese and engage with various stakeholders to further deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across all sectors of mutual interest.
Modi posted on X, “Landed in Melbourne, Australia. This visit will add vigour to the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. I look forward to the talks with Prime Minister Albanese. I will also have the opportunity to interact with the Indian diaspora, which is an important pillar of our partnership.”
This is the PM’s third visit to Australia; he is visiting Melbourne after a gap of 12 years.
The geopolitically significant visit is expected to boost India’s MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and Indo-Pacific vision. “It will further cement ties between two QUAD partners who are playing greater roles in the Indo-Pacific, bringing new opportunities and prosperity for people and countries, especially the Small Island Developing States,” officials said.
As a special gesture, in a rare departure from established protocols, Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn AC will travel to Melbourne to meet PM Modi, signifying the maturity of bilateral relations, officials said.
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The visit is expected to give a boost to business ties and partnership in areas such as critical minerals and supply chain, as the PM will be addressing the CEOs forum. The 2026 India-Australia CEO Forum will continue to drive growing economic ties and support implementation of Australia-India collaboration in trade and investment across sectors, officials said.
“The PM will be addressing a large community event. The Indian diaspora in Australia has become an important pillar of our bilateral relationship. Indian origin people now make up almost one million of all Australians, and the Indian diaspora is Australia’s fastest growing large diaspora community,” they added.
Australia has emerged as a key partner under the New Education Policy, with Flinders University becoming the latest Australian University to receive approval for opening a campus in India. With this, eight Australian universities have been approved to set up campuses across India.