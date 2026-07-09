Modi to meet Australian PM Albanese in Melbourne today, to discuss cooperation in Indo-Pacific region

A day after he landed in Melbourne, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday for the third annual summit, where they are expected to discuss cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, critical minerals and education partnership, among other areas.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “PM Modi lands in Australia. PM @narendramodi arrived in Melbourne to a warm and special welcome.”

He said that Modi will co-chair the summit with Albanese and engage with various stakeholders to further deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across all sectors of mutual interest.

Also Read | India, Australia agree to advance maritime awareness activities

Modi posted on X, “Landed in Melbourne, Australia. This visit will add vigour to the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. I look forward to the talks with Prime Minister Albanese. I will also have the opportunity to interact with the Indian diaspora, which is an important pillar of our partnership.”