Modi to lay foundation stone for Meerut-Ghaziabad rapid rail project on March 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to lay the foundation stone for the Rs 30,000-crore rapid rail project between Meerut-Ghaziabad and Delhi on March 8. The cost of the project will be shared by the Centre, state as well as the Delhi governments and also a portion of the amount will be taken on loan. The state cabinet Saturday evening cleared the Detailed Project Report of the project. Cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh said that that in order to decongest the NCR region, a functional plan for transport was formed as per which eight corridors were proposed out of which Delhi-Ghaziabad- Meerut rapid rail transport project falls in Uttar Pradesh. Out of the total estimated expenditure, about Rs 6,464 crore will be borne by the Centre, Rs 1,216 crore by the Delhi government and Rs 6,237 crore by the state government. The remaining amount will be taken on loan.

Singh said that though the rapid rail will have the capacity to run at 180km per hour, the average speed will be 100km per hour, which is three times the metro rail. The government aims to complete the project by 2024, said the minister.

In another significant decision, the cabinet also cleared the proposal to operate “electric buses” in nine major cities of the state keeping the pollution level in mind. These cities are Lucknow, Prayagraj, Agra, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shahjahanpur and Mathura.