Modi to BJP CMs: Give top priority to ease of living

Ahead of the Assembly elections in five states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the chief ministers of 12 BJP-ruled states here on Tuesday. Deputy chief ministers of states where the BJP shares power also attended the meeting.

During the five-hour meeting, the Prime Minister, along with BJP president J P Nadda, took updates on the execution of various Central government schemes in the states and gave them suggestions regarding good governance, said sources. The chief ministers also made presentations of the programmes and schemes being run in their respective states.

“The focus of the meeting of CM’s council was on sharing good governance practices for the betterment of citizens. The CMs and Deputy CMs made presentations and highlighted key welfare schemes of their respective states. Some of the key best practices that were discussed included climate-resilient infra projects, issuance of family identity cards, schemes for promotion of natural farming, rural livelihood programmes with self-help groups at its centre,” said a BJP press release.

In his remarks, Modi called upon the chief ministers to carve a niche for themselves in some or the other sector of governance. He urged the chief ministers to accord topmost priority to “ease of living”.

Reaffirming the principle of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’, he urged the states to remove laws that have become archaic, the BJP said.

Highlighting the importance of technology in governance, he called for governance to be data-driven to ensure last-mile delivery, speed and transparency.

On Wednesday, the chief ministers will visit Ayodhya and offer prayers at the makeshift temple at Ram Janmabhoomi.