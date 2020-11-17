Modi to attend BRICS summit, share platform with Xi again

PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (PTI/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the 12th BRICS summit to be hosted by Russia on Tuesday, where he will once again share a platform with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The two leaders shared a virtual platform on November 10 at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, where Modi had said that all member nations of the SCO should respect each others’ sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Indian and Chinese soldiers are locked in a border standoff in eastern Ladakh for the last six months.

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday that at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Modi will be attending the 12th BRICS summit hosted by Russia. The theme will be ‘Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth’.

During the 12th summit, held in the backdrop of the 75th anniversary of the UN and in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, leaders will be discussing intra-BRICS cooperation and key issues in the global context, including the reform of the multilateral system, the MEA said.

The summit will also discuss measures to mitigate the impact of the ongoing pandemic, cooperation in counter terrorism, trade, health, energy and people to people exchanges.

The purpose of the Russian BRICS chairmanship in 2020, as it is for multifaceted cooperation between the BRICS countries, is to contribute to raising living standards and quality of life of our people, a Russian statement said.

“Despite the current global situation due to the spread of the coronavirus infection, the activities under the Russian BRICS Chairmanship in 2020 are carried out in a consistent manner. Since January 2020 more than 60 events have been organised, including via video-conferencing,” said Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation.

The BRICS Summit will be the “jewel-in-the-crown event” of the Russian BRICS chairmanship, which will provide impetus for further strengthening cooperation together with our partners to ensure the well-being of BRICS countries, Kobyakov said.

