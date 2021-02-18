Modi thinks he isn’t PM but king of India: Rahul Gandhi at Puducherry rally

With the Congress government in Puducherry losing its majority, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a public rally in the poll-bound Union territory, where he hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “not allowing the elected government to function for the last five years” and “destroying all other institutions in the country”.

“It (Puducherry) has an elected government… but the PM has not allowed the elected government of Puducherry to function for the last five years… He repeatedly told you that your vote doesn’t matter… He has done so by destroying the institution of Lt Governor just like he destroyed all other institutions in the country,” Gandhi said.

Today, an Indian person cannot get justice from the judicial system without being terrified of what will be done to them, while journalists are scared for their lives, Gandhi said. “In Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Bills are passed without any discussion. Elected leaders like myself are not allowed to speak in Lok Sabha. It is the one man thinking he is not the Prime Minister but the king of this country.”

The Congress leader said the Puducherry polls will be a battle for the future of the Union territory.

Gandhi also met a gathering of fishermen at Solai Nagar fishing village and appealed to them to organise themselves to make themselves heard by the Centre.