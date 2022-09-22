Modi thanks fund contributors as Ratan Tata, 2 others join as PM CARES trustees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked people for “contributing wholeheartedly” to the PM CARES Fund during a meeting that was also attended by its newly-nominated trustees Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata, former Supreme Court judge K T Thomas and former deputy speaker Kariya Munda. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who are the trustees, attended the meeting, too.

At the meeting, a decision was taken to nominate former CAG Rajiv Mehrishi, former Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murthy and co-founder of Teach for India and ex-CEO of Indicorps and Piramal Foundation Anand Shah to an advisory board. “Trustees appreciated the role played by the fund at a crucial time for the country. PM Narendra Modi appreciated the people of the country for contributing wholeheartedly to the PM CARES Fund,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The PM said that the participation of new trustees and advisers will provide wider perspectives to the functioning of the fund. “Their vast experience would impart further vigour in making the fund more responsive to various public needs,” he said.

Discussions also took place on expanding the ambit of PM CARES, which the trustees said not only covers the domain of relief assistance but also has a larger vision on effectively responding to emergency situations and capacity building. According to a presentation on the various initiatives undertaken with the fund, it currently supports 4,345 children.

According to the PMO, the responsibilities of the trustees include managing the contribution process to ensure proper application of the trust property and preparing and submitting all filings, accounts and returns as required under the applicable law.