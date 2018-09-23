Modi targets Patnaik govt for saying no to NHPM, alleges graft culture in state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the event to lay a foundation stone for the Talcher Fertiliser Plant, in Odisha on Saturday. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the event to lay a foundation stone for the Talcher Fertiliser Plant, in Odisha on Saturday. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for saying no to the Centre’s flagship National Health Protection Scheme and alleged that a “PC or percentage commission” culture had become a part of the state government’s identity.

“Without bribes it is not possible to get work done (in Odisha)… I was told, this is called ‘PC’ or percentage culture,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister was in the state to inaugurate Jharsuguda Airport and launch a number projects, including a fertiliser plant at Talcher. The airport, the second in Odisha, will connect western Odisha with Bhubaneswar, Ranchi and Raipur. The first flight also also took off from the airport under UDAAN.

At the Jharsuguda rally, Modi said that the state was grappling with a string of scams in road construction, irrigation, purchase of polythene and saplings. “It is time for a change (in government) in Odisha,” he said. The state polls are scheduled for next year.

Claiming that corruption had infected both the state government and the BJD, the PM said, “Before 2014, Odisha used to receive about Rs 82,000 crore from the Centre every year. Now, they receive around Rs 2 lakh crore. Where is the money going? Do you feel the difference on the ground?”

Modi also attacked the state government for refusing to join Centre’s National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS) and instead launching its own Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana. “I cannot understand why my friend, Naveen Babu, cannot understand (the NHPS benefits),” he said.

“We are providing Rs 5 lakh per year for treatment (under NHPS) whether you (crowd) are here or in Delhi. Shouldn’t poor Odiyas get this benefit?” the PM said at the Talcher rally. The BJP had earlier pointed out that the BSKY, unlike NHPS, would not work outside Odisha and hence not help migrant workers.

In a counter-attack, Patnaik said that the BSKY promised insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh per eligible family and Rs 7 lakh for treatment of female members against the Rs 5 lakh cover under the Centre’s scheme. He also dismissed the charges of corruption and said the PM must have “said it to enthuse BJP workers”.

BJD MLA Arun Sahoo also claimed that the BSKY “has been praised by experts, including MCI (Medical Council of India). In the future, the Centre will adopt our scheme”.

Earlier in the day, the PM also unveiled a plaque to mark commencement of work for the revival of India’s first coal gas-based urea and ammonia plant in Talcher. “They (officials) told me it will take 36 months to complete the project…I assure the people of Talcher and Odisha that after 36 months, I will, myself, come to dedicate it (the fertiliser plant) to the people,” Modi said. Exuding confidence that the BJP will win 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the PM repeated the promise thrice.

