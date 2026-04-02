Modi targets Congress’s ‘dangerous law’ pitch in Assam, promises UCC; Priyanka alleges corruption

Modi, who addressed two rallies in Assam, appeared to refer to Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi’s promise to penalise hate speech, calling it ‘communal’. On the other hand, Priyanka accused the state’s Himanta Biswa Sarma government of corruption and misuse of public resources
Addressing an election rally in Assam Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the Congress is promising a “dangerous new law” that will target the “majority community”. He also promised implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in the state and claimed a third consecutive NDA win is assured.
Modi addressed two rallies in Assam. In Gogamukh in Dhemaji district, he did not name any Congress leader but appeared to refer to a declaration by Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi that, if elected, the party would introduce legislation to penalise hate speech.
Referring to the UPA government’s Communal Violence Bill, Modi said: “Before the 2014 election, the Congress government had tried to create a communal violence act. The aim was its appeasement of its pakka votebank. This Bill considered the majority community to be culprits and religious minorities were considered to be always victims. This Bill was communal on its own. That’s why BJP and NDA did not allow this law to be made… Now 12 years later, Congress here in Assam is announcing making a similar law. This is not an accusation by me. Congress leaders themselves are openly making these announcements. It is completely clear that the Congress can now do anything to get power.”
On the same day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also campaigned in Assam. Addressing a rally in Nazira, she accused the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government of corruption and misuse of public resources.
“One family is looting everything in Assam. And when they are not looting, mines, lands and every other asset is being handed over to big industrialists,” PTI quoted her as saying.
She also took a dig at the phrase “double-engine government”, calling the Assam government a “double-ghulami government.”
In his rally, Modi referred to various development promises in the BJP manifesto, including 2 lakh government jobs, investment in infrastructure and flood mitigation, expansion of welfare schemes, and a UCC exempting the state’s tribal population and areas under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
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Referring to industrial development and ongoing work on a semiconductor chip assembly and testing facility in the state, Modi said, “Assam’s identity will be chai and chip too. This is our roadmap for ‘Viksit Assam’. I assure you, that if you bring a BJP government again, Assam will progress more rapidly. This is Modi ki guarantee.”
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
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Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts.
Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities.
Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East.
Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for:
Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms.
Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More