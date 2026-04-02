Modi targets Congress’s ‘dangerous law’ pitch in Assam, promises UCC; Priyanka alleges corruption

Addressing an election rally in Assam Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the Congress is promising a “dangerous new law” that will target the “majority community”. He also promised implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in the state and claimed a third consecutive NDA win is assured.

Modi addressed two rallies in Assam. In Gogamukh in Dhemaji district, he did not name any Congress leader but appeared to refer to a declaration by Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi that, if elected, the party would introduce legislation to penalise hate speech.

Referring to the UPA government’s Communal Violence Bill, Modi said: “Before the 2014 election, the Congress government had tried to create a communal violence act. The aim was its appeasement of its pakka votebank. This Bill considered the majority community to be culprits and religious minorities were considered to be always victims. This Bill was communal on its own. That’s why BJP and NDA did not allow this law to be made… Now 12 years later, Congress here in Assam is announcing making a similar law. This is not an accusation by me. Congress leaders themselves are openly making these announcements. It is completely clear that the Congress can now do anything to get power.”