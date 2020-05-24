Modi talks Covid with Mauritius PM, Lankan President

Modi thanked Mauritian PM Jugnauth and promised to help the island nation. (PTI photo) Modi thanked Mauritian PM Jugnauth and promised to help the island nation. (PTI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday spoke with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and PK Jugnauth, his counterpart in Mauritius, continuing to engage with neighbouring countries during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Had an excellent talk with President @GotabayaR. Sri Lanka is fighting COVID-19 effectively under his leadership. India will continue to support our close maritime neighbour in dealing with the pandemic and its economic impact,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“We agreed to accelerate Indian-assisted development projects in Sri Lanka, and also strengthen investment links,” he said.

Modi thanked Mauritian PM Jugnauth and promised to help the island nation.

“Thank you, Prime Minister @PKJugnauth for our warm conversation today! Congratulations for successfully controlling COVID-19 in Mauritius,” PM Modi tweeted. “Our people share warm and special ties, based on shared culture and values. Indians will stand by their Mauritian brothers and sisters at this difficult time.”

Modi’s calls to the leaders follow the March video conference of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) leaders to work out a strategy to contain the coronavirus pandemic and to deal with its economic implications.

The Prime Minister had suggested the setting up of an emergency fund to battle Covid-19 in the South Asia region, and made an initial offer of $10 million as India’s contribution.

He also offered technical and manpower assistance to the eight-member states of the South Asian grouping, who had joined a video conference to discuss a joint strategy to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in the region.

