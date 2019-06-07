Modi swearing in: After Rashtrapati Bhavan clarification, Sharad Pawar says was given fifth row seat

A DAY after Rashtrapati Bhavan “clarified” that a first row seat had been alloted to Sharad Pawar at the swearing-in ceremony of the Narendra Modi government last week, the NCP chief on Thursday insisted that he was alloted a fifth row seat.

“I was alloted a seat in fifth row. I enquired about this with my secretary even today… He had gone to Rashtrapati Bhavan twice for finding out my seating place. On both occasions, my secretary was told that a fifth row seat had been reserved for me,” Pawar said in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

He said, “When my secretary was told twice that I was given a fifth row seat, he again went to enquire… This time, I was alloted an upfront seat but this was in the fifth row. The card given to me had ‘V’ written on it.”

Stating that the matter has ended for him, he said, “Someone has erred in this…either my office or their office. But the issue is not so big, it is all over.”

Ashok Malik, press secretary to the President, tweeted Wednesday that a seat in “V section” — referring to VVIP guests — had been reserved for Pawar. “Even within V, he had a labelled first row seat. Someone in his office may have confused V (for VVIP) for the Roman V (five),” he tweeted.

Pawar skipped the swearing-in ceremony.

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said Rashtrapati Bhavan has clarified on the issue and there was no need for further debate.