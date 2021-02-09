scorecardresearch
Monday, February 08, 2021
Modi speaks to Biden; leaders look forward to further peace, security in Indo-Pacific region

In a tweet, Modi said that he conveyed his best wishes to the US president, and the two leaders agreed to further their cooperation against climate change.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: February 9, 2021 12:09:51 am
Narendra Modi, Joe Biden, India US ties, Indo-Pacific region security, US president, Indian express newsThis was Modi's first conversation after Biden assumed office last month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to US President Joe Biden on Monday and discussed a host of regional issues and their shared priorities, with both leaders looking forward to consolidating strategic partnerships to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

This was their first conversation after Biden assumed office last month.

In a tweet, Modi said that he conveyed his best wishes to the US president, and the two leaders agreed to further their cooperation against climate change.

“President Biden & I are committed to a rules-based order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace & security in Indo-Pacific region and beyond,” Modi tweeted.

