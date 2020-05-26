Modi speaks to Bangla PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

PM Narendra Modi with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. (Source: Twitter/NarendraModi/File) PM Narendra Modi with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. (Source: Twitter/NarendraModi/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (UAE) Mohammed Bin Zayed, wishing them on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and discussing with them the Covid-19 pandemic.

Modi tweeted: “Spoke to PM Sheikh Hasina to wish her and the friendly people of Bangladesh, a happy and prosperous Eid-ul-Fitr. We discussed the impact of cyclone Amphan and the present COVID-19 situation. Reiterated India’s continued support to Bangladesh in this challenging time.”

An official statement said, “The two leaders shared their assessment of the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan in both countries. The leaders also discussed the COVID pandemic situation and the ongoing collaboration between the two countries in this regard. Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s support to Bangladesh in addressing these challenges.”

“Conveyed Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to His Highness Mohammed Bin Zayed and the friendly people of UAE. Thanked him for the cooperation extended to Indian citizens in UAE. India-UAE cooperation has grown even stronger during the COVID-19 challenge,” he said in another tweet.

A statement said the leaders expressed satisfaction about the effective cooperation between the two countries during the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

