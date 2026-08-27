Modi speaks to Balen, offers all assistance, India airlifts relief material

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed India’s readiness to provide “all possible humanitarian assistance”, India on Wednesday sent about 10 tonnes of relief material, including medicines, in an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft.

“Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts,” Modi said in a post on X.

Shah, in his response, said: “Thank you very much… for your kind call and deep condolences. We deeply appreciate your warm words of solidarity and your generous offer of assistance to Nepal during this difficult time. This gesture of solidarity is a reflection of the enduring bonds of friendship between our two countries, which we profoundly value.”

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In a post on X later in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said: “Dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) assistance and essential medicines to support Nepal’s response to the devastating floods. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and all those affected. In the face of this challenge, India stands with Nepal and its people.”

Sources said the IAF’s C-130J is carrying 10 tonnes of relief material, including temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines.

Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal said: “Thank you… for the generous humanitarian aid and critical medical supplies extended to support our flood relief operations. India’s swift response reflects the strength of our bilateral partnership and mutual solidarity in this difficult hour.”

While over 100 Indians have been reported missing, sources said that besides tourists/ pilgrims, these included several people working at the Trishuli hydropower project.

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The Indian Embassy in Nepal said it “remained engaged with the relevant authorities of the Government of Nepal for early rescue and relief for Indian nationals affected by the flash floods… Rescue and relief efforts continue to be strengthened in coordination with the Government of Nepal”.

In a post on X, it also put out helpline numbers for assistance and information related to the Indian nationals: 977 985 131 6807 and 977 970 910 7500.

The Nepal Tourism Board also put out helpline numbers, including a toll-free emergency number 1234, hotline 1144, and tourist police 9851289445.

The Indian Embassy in Beijing also put out a post on X: “In view of the recent flash flood in the border areas in the Tibet Autonomous Region, People’s Republic of China, Indian nationals stranded in the vicinity can seek assistance from the following contact points: i) Chinese officials on the ground: 0086 139 8999 0012; ii) Embassy of India, Beijing: 0086 185 1428 4905 (can also be contacted through WhatsApp); iii) Embassy of India, Kathmandu: +977 985 131 6807, +977 970 910 7500 (Both numbers can also be contacted through WhatsApp)”.

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. World · Himalayas · Factbox Deadly disasters in the Himalayas over a dozen years A massive flash flood has struck the Nepal-Tibet border. Reuters lists some of the region's biggest disasters of the past dozen years — a toll some analysts blame on climate change and rapid development. Updated · Aug 26, 2026 Flash flood on the Nepal-Tibet border kills at least 157 The toll climbed sharply to at least 157, police say — up from an initial count of nine — as villages were washed away and roads, bridges and power projects were damaged. The number may still rise. The past dozen years 4 dead dozens missing Sudden flooding and landslides in the Indian state. 66+ dead flooding & landslides Persistent downpours triggered widespread flooding and landslides. All 41 rescued road-tunnel cave-in 41 low-wage workers were trapped in a collapsing road tunnel and freed after 17 days. No cause was given. 179 dead glacial lake outburst Torrential rain burst a glacial lake, causing devastating floods in the northeastern state. ~200 evacuated town subsidence Cracks spread through hundreds of buildings, later demolished as unsafe. Officials blamed rapid construction. 46+ dead unseasonal rain Heavy rain flooded roads and washed away bridges. 200+ dead Dhauliganga flash flood A flash flood swept away two hydroelectric projects, sending water, rock and debris down the valley. ~464 dead worst floods in 50 years The Jhelum river surged in unusually heavy rain, killing about 200 Indians and 264 Pakistanis. Reuters notes that some analysts link the rising frequency of these disasters to climate change and widespread development across the fragile mountain region. The Aug 26, 2026 toll is provisional and may rise. Figures are as reported by Reuters; “at least” and “about” qualifiers reflect the original wire. Source: Reuters, August 26, 2026. A developing story. Express InfoGenIE · Global Desk .

“The Embassy in Beijing is in close touch with local authorities to assist affected Indian nationals. Please follow all official advisories issued by local authorities,” it said.

Meanwhile, flood alerts have been issued in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which border Nepal. Additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been sent to both the states, with the swelling waters expected to flow downstream into the Gandak river.

The NDRF has advised local authorities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, particularly in areas along the India-Nepal border and the Gandak river, to remain alert and monitor the situation.

While two NDRF teams have been sent to Bihar for deployment in West Champaran and Muzaffarpur, an additional NDRF team has been deployed in Kushinagar, a district considered vulnerable because of its proximity to the Gandak river.

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With this, a total of nine NDRF teams are currently positioned in Bihar, while 11 NDRF teams are deployed in Uttar Pradesh. Additional teams have also been kept on standby.

According to an advisory issued by the NDRF, a rise in water level was recorded at Furke Khola in Nepal, around 160 km from the Indian border.

With inputs from Divya A