Modi slams attack on Kashmiris: States must take strictest action

Two days after two Kashmiri men were assaulted in public in Lucknow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said those who targeted them were “sirphire” (crazy men) and asked state governments to take strict action against those responsible for such attacks on Kashmiris.

Addressing a rally in Kanpur, Modi said, “Day before yesterday, some crazy men were involved in an incident against our Kashmiri brothers in Lucknow and the UP government has acted quickly. I congratulate the Yogi Adityanath government for it. I request state governments to take strict action against those who try anything similar. It is very important to maintain an atmosphere of unity in the country.”

At a public meeting in Rajasthan, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, too, said he has asked all state governments to ensure Kashmiri students are protected. At a rally in Beawar, Singh said he wants to send a message to the nation. “Kashmiri people are our own… I have sent letters to all the states and requested all Chief Ministers that Kashmiri children studying in any corner of the country should be protected and should be loved.”

In Kanpur, Modi paid his respects to CRPF constable Shyam Babu, who was killed in the Pulwama attack, and IAF Corporal Deepak Pandey, who was killed in the Budgam helicopter crash. Both were Kanpur residents.

He said, “After the Pulwama attack, the valour our brave soldiers showed, your chest must have widened and your head held high… It is sad that attempts are being made in our own home to malign the valour of our Army. Such people should be ashamed…

“Our government is taking steps during this final fight with terrorism on the border, and that is why terrorists can see their end is near. With that, they are startled. This is the reason why they made an evil attempt in Jammu yesterday,” he said.

During an address in Ghaziabad later, Modi slammed the previous government for inaction on terrorism. He was speaking at the inauguration of the civilian terminal of Hindon airport, one of the Rs 32,000-crore worth development projects flagged off in Ghaziabad on Friday.

The PM laid the foundation stone of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System and visited Shaheed Sthal Metro Station, signalling the extension of the Red Line Metro route. In Varanasi, the PM laid the foundation stone for Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s approach road and its beautification.

In Kanpur, he laid the foundation stone of Panki Thermal Power plant and unveiled plaques to mark the launch of development projects. With CM Yogi Adityanath present, the PM flagged off the commercial run on Lucknow Metro’s 23-km-long north-south corridor through video-conferencing and laid foundation stone for Agra Metro Rail project.