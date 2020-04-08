‘Modi Sehat Van’ to supply free medicines in Fazilka district

A total of 36 different types of medicines have already been made available in them. (Representational Photo) A total of 36 different types of medicines have already been made available in them. (Representational Photo)

BJP’S FAZILKA unit has started a ‘Modi Sehat Van’ which aims to provide free medicines in the district.

The service has been started by BJP’s Fazilka district president Subodh Verma, as well as party leaders Ashwani Phutela and Lakhbir Singh Dhillon.

Three vehicles will be stationed at three different locations of Fazilka from Thursday onwards. To start with, one van stood near Gautam Hospital in Fazilka where people came to take medicine, said Verma.

He further said, “Fourteen doctors of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) have joined hands with us and we have displayed their numbers to general public. People can consult them for minor issues over phone. The prescription slip of the patient will be sent to us by doctors, which will be sent to the pharamacists present in the vans. Then the medicine can be taken free of cost.”

These vans will be available from 10 am to 3 pm in three locations of the city area. A total of 36 different types of medicines have already been made available in them.

The three BJP leaders said that they will be funding the medicines.

