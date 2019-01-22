Modi seems to have become nervous after grand alliance: Ahmed Patel

Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statements and his body language after Opposition’s grand alliance show that he is “afraid of its unity”.

Patel made the comments while talking to reporters after attending an extended Executive Committee meeting of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) here. He claimed that the Congress is going to win over 200 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Modi has now started talking about ‘Mahagathbandhan’ after the mammoth rally of opposition parties in Kolkata on January 19. He seems to have become nervous. The opposition unity seems to have developed a kind of fear in his mind. Even his body language, if you observe, has changed. This shows that he is panic-stricken due to Opposition unity,” he said.

On January 19, 22 Opposition parties had assembled in Kolkata on the invitation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee. While addressing the mega rally, the opposition leaders vowed to fight 2019 Lok Sabha elections together to oust the Modi government. Reacting to it, Modi termed the “mahagathbandhan’’ as an opportunistic alliance of “corruption and instability’’.

The senior Congress leader said the Congress is certain of winning majority of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat and over 200 seats across the country. He said that every section of the society is disappointed with the BJP owing to increasing inflation, unemployment and corruption after the BJP came to power in 2014.

On BJP national president Amit Shah, who had earlier said that the BJP would rule the country for the next 50 years, Patel said that Shah is now saying that BJP would not come to power for the next 200 years if the saffron party loses in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “It shows fear and panic among the BJP leaders,” he said.

On the Philip Kotler Award given to Modi, Patel said, “It was a fake award. It is surprising that even the Prime Minister’s Office did not know that it is a fake award. PMO should have inquired about it’’.