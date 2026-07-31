Modi reviews safety of seafarers, supply chain constraints in extended CCS meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday discussed with a group of senior ministers the prevailing geo-political situation in West Asia and measures to keep supply chains uninterrupted despite conflicts surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, the Black Sea, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden.

The extended Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting in Parliament House, chaired by the PM, was attended by permanent members, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as well as special invitees, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri, official sources said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to review the situation in the context of the ongoing West Asia conflict and measures taken by various Ministries and Departments. This was the 4th special CCS meeting on the issue,” a statement issued by the PMO said.

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Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan briefed the CCS about the present geo-political situation and spoke about the initiatives taken to ensure adequate supply of petroleum products, including LNG/LPG and fertilisers, it said. The Cabinet Secretary told the CCS that sources for procurement of LPG have already been diversified and the overall stock and supply positions of major petroleum products remain adequate.

Availability of adequate crude oil has enabled Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) refineries to operate at utilisation levels exceeding 100 per cent, ensuring continued production of petrol, diesel and other petroleum products.

Initiatives have also been taken to expand Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections, which have resulted in a substantial increase in subscriptions. The government is also facilitating industrial substitution of LPG through expansion of the National Gas Grid, augmentation of LNG import and re-gasification infrastructure, expansion of City Gas Distribution networks, and time-bound pipeline and last-mile connectivity approvals under the Pipeline Infrastructure Order, 2026.

“During the meeting, requirements for the fertilisers for the ensuing Rabi season were assessed, and alternative sources of fertilisers were also discussed. The PM said that all measures be taken for ensuring uninterrupted supply of fertilisers,” the statement said.

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The ministers gave presentations on their respective ministries and steps taken by them to ensure uninterrupted import of all goods, including petroleum, natural gas and fertilisers, they said. The PM is learnt to have given certain directions to the ministers to ensure the safety of Indians, India’s economic interests and find ways to clear the supply chain hindrances.