Modi’s no-trust motion response LIVE updates: What we saw among members of Opposition was sheer arrogance, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the first day of the Monsoon session of Lok Sabha, at the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started speaking on the Opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion in Parliament. Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s surprise gesture to hug PM Modi in the Lok Sabha after his speech had created a buzz. Rahul Gandhi had attacked the Modi-led NDA government on a number of issues including unemployment, note-ban, GST, atrocities against the minorities and the rise in farmer deaths.

Lok Sabha is currently debating a no-confidence motion against the NDA government. Today’s no-confidence motion, the 27th in Parliamentary history, is the first to be admitted in 15 years. The last was in 2003 when the Congress party moved a no-confidence motion against prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

