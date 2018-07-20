Modi’s no-trust motion response LIVE updates: What we saw among members of Opposition was sheer arrogance, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started speaking on the Opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion in Parliament. Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s surprise gesture to hug PM Modi in the Lok Sabha after his speech had created a buzz. Rahul Gandhi had attacked the Modi-led NDA government on a number of issues including unemployment, note-ban, GST, atrocities against the minorities and the rise in farmer deaths.
Lok Sabha is currently debating a no-confidence motion against the NDA government. Today’s no-confidence motion, the 27th in Parliamentary history, is the first to be admitted in 15 years. The last was in 2003 when the Congress party moved a no-confidence motion against prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Our Government has opened bank accounts for the poor. Earlier, the doors of the banks never opened for the poor. Women are leading a smoke-free life due to Ujjwala Yojana.Toilets have been constructed across India at a record pace: PM Modi
Amidst slogans by the opposition members, PM continues speaking. He highlights the work done by the NDA government. The PM says, "Our government has the honour of working towards the electrification of 18,000 villages that were in the dark for 70 years. Most of these villages were situated in Eastern India and the Northeast."
The Prime Minister says, "We are here because we have the blessings of 125 crore Indians. We are not here for selfish interests. We have served the nation with the Mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas."
Continuing the attack on the opposition, the prime minister says, " In the morning, the voting was not over, the debate was also not over one member comes running to me saying, 'Utho Utho Utho...' What is his hurry to come to power? Let me tell this member it is the people who elected us. That is how we have come here."
PM targets the opposition, says "If you were not prepared for the debate why did you bring the motion? Why were you trying to delay the motion?"
He further said, "What we saw among members of the Opposition was sheer arrogance. The only thing they have to say remove Modi."
Today the nation has seen the negativity expressed by some members. India saw how some people are so deeply opposed to development: PM Modi
I urge all parties to reject the motion that has been moved in the House, says PM Modi
The Prime Minister has begun his speech in the Lok Sabha.
The jury is out but Rahul Gandhi has managed to hog the headlines and set the narrative, at least through the day as Lok Sabha continued debating the no-confidence motion. Read More
Speaking in the Parliament earlier today, Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacked the prime minister and termed the promises made by him as 'jhumla'. The Congress president said, "You said every person will get Rs 15 lakh – this is jhumla No 1. You said two crore youth will gets jobs every year, this is jhumla No 2. In 2016-17, all over the country, four lakh people have got jobs according to the labour survey. The Indian youth had faith in the PM as in every speech of his he said he will give 2 crore jobs to the youth."