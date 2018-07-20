Follow Us:
Friday, July 20, 2018
  • Modi’s no-trust motion response LIVE updates: What we saw among members of Opposition was sheer arrogance, says PM
Modi’s no-trust motion response LIVE updates: What we saw among members of Opposition was sheer arrogance, says PM

After firing potshots at PM Modi during the debate on the no-confidence motion against the government, the Congress President walked up to the PM and embraced him which amused the entire House. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 20, 2018 9:42:46 pm
No confidence motion, BJP, Parliament, Lok sabha, BJP trust vote, No confidence motion against BJP, Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Congress, Opposition in Lok sabha, 2019 lok sabha elections, express opinion Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the first day of the Monsoon session of Lok Sabha, at the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started speaking on the Opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion in Parliament. Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s surprise gesture to hug PM Modi in the Lok Sabha after his speech had created a buzz. Rahul Gandhi had attacked the Modi-led NDA government on a number of issues including unemployment, note-ban, GST, atrocities against the minorities and the rise in farmer deaths.

Lok Sabha is currently debating a no-confidence motion against the NDA government. Today’s no-confidence motion, the 27th in Parliamentary history, is the first to be admitted in 15 years. The last was in 2003 when the Congress party moved a no-confidence motion against prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

21:42 (IST) 20 Jul 2018

Our Government has opened bank accounts for the poor. Earlier, the doors of the banks never opened for the poor. Women are leading a smoke-free life due to Ujjwala Yojana.Toilets have been constructed across India at a record pace: PM Modi 

21:39 (IST) 20 Jul 2018
PM Modi highlights work done by NDA govt

Amidst slogans by the opposition members, PM continues speaking. He highlights the work done by the NDA government. The PM says, "Our government has the honour of working towards the electrification of 18,000 villages that were in the dark for 70 years. Most of these villages were situated in Eastern India and the Northeast." 

21:36 (IST) 20 Jul 2018
Have served the nation 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': PM Modi

The Prime Minister says, "We are here because we have the blessings of 125 crore Indians. We are not here for selfish interests. We have served the nation with the Mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas." 

21:30 (IST) 20 Jul 2018

Continuing the attack on the opposition, the prime minister says, " In the morning, the voting was not over, the debate was also not over one member comes running to me saying, 'Utho Utho Utho...' What is his hurry to come to power? Let me tell this member it is the people who elected us. That is how we have come here."

21:26 (IST) 20 Jul 2018
PM Modi attacks opposition over no-confidence motion

PM targets the opposition, says "If you were not prepared for the debate why did you bring the motion? Why were you trying to delay the motion?"

He further said, "What we saw among members of the Opposition was sheer arrogance. The only thing they have to say remove Modi." 

21:24 (IST) 20 Jul 2018
PM expresses disatisfaction against negativity expressed by some members

Today the nation has seen the negativity expressed by some members. India saw how some people are so deeply opposed to development: PM Modi 

21:21 (IST) 20 Jul 2018
PM urges all parties to reject the no-trust motion

I urge all parties to reject the motion that has been moved in the House, says PM Modi 

21:18 (IST) 20 Jul 2018

The Prime Minister has begun his speech in the Lok Sabha.   

20:53 (IST) 20 Jul 2018
Today is an important day in our Parliamentary democracy: PM Modi
20:43 (IST) 20 Jul 2018
Rahul Gandhi hugged PM Modi: The jury's out on his motive

The jury is out but Rahul Gandhi has managed to hog the headlines and set the narrative, at least through the day as Lok Sabha continued debating the no-confidence motion. Read More

20:36 (IST) 20 Jul 2018
Promises made by PM Modi are 'jhumla': Rahul Gandhi

Speaking in the Parliament earlier today, Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacked the prime minister and termed the promises made by him as 'jhumla'. The Congress president said, "You said every person will get Rs 15 lakh – this is jhumla No 1. You said two crore youth will gets jobs every year, this is jhumla No 2. In 2016-17, all over the country, four lakh people have got jobs according to the labour survey. The Indian youth had faith in the PM as in every speech of his he said he will give 2 crore jobs to the youth." 

