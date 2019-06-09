Modi represents worst sentiments of country: Rahul Gandhi

Touring Wayanad constituency, which he won in the recent Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi represents the worst sentiments of the country.

“Modi represents the worst sentiments of the country. He represents anger, he represents hatred, he represents insecurity and he represents lies,’’ Rahul said, addressing huge meetings in Wayanad, where he is on a three-day visit to thank voters.

Rahul said that in the Parliament and in the country, “we are fighting the poison Mr Modi, RSS and BJP are spreading in the country. He spreads hatred and tries to divide the country. The job of the Congress and its workers is to unite the country, bring the country together and move the country ahead as one.”

He said Modi might have won the elections, he might have all the money in the world, he may have all institutions, but he does not have truth. “We have truth on our side,” said the Congress chief.

On the second day of his visit to the constituency, Rahul held road shows in six centres in Wayanad district. Rahul said that though he is a Congress MP, he represents all people of Wayanad as people cutting across political lines voted for him.

Earlier in the day, Rahul visited MP’s facilitation centre at the collectorate office in district headquarters Kalpetta and met many delegations.