Modi-Rahul interaction draws attention at Mahatma Phule event

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A BRIEF interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi at a programme in Parliament on the birth anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule caught the attention of the people present on the occasion on Saturday.
The conversation between the two leaders stood out as they have rarely gone beyond exchanging pleasantries at public events. Modi is learnt to have inquired about the health of Rahul Gandhi’s mother and CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Rahul was seen replying, nodding.
The two leaders interacted in the presence of Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers J P Nadda, Arjun Ram Meghwal, former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and other dignitaries. They also exchanged pleasantries and greeted each other.
Sonia couldn’t attend the Congress Working Committee meeting on Friday to discuss the women’s reservation amendment Bill and delimitation plan as she was unwell and had recently been admitted to hospital.
She was discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on March 31.
After paying tribute to Mahatma Phule, Modi wrote on X: “Paid homage to Mahatma Phule in the Parliament complex. May his ideals continue to give strength and hope to countless people”.
The PM described him as a visionary social reformer who dedicated his life to the ideals of equality, justice and education. He said this year marks the start of Mahatma Phule’s 200th birth anniversary celebrations.
“May his thoughts continue to guide everyone in the pursuit of societal progress,” he said.
Gandhi, In a post on X on Saturday, said: “On the birth anniversary of the great social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule ji, I offer my humble homage to him. He dedicated his entire life to protecting the rights and entitlements of the marginalised. His struggle against discrimination and inequality showed the nation the path to equality and justice.”
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