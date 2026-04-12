Modi-Rahul interaction draws attention at Mahatma Phule event

Rahul Gandhi stood with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda, Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, and other Union ministers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Prerna Sthal on the Parliament campus with his convoy

A BRIEF interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi at a programme in Parliament on the birth anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule caught the attention of the people present on the occasion on Saturday.

The conversation between the two leaders stood out as they have rarely gone beyond exchanging pleasantries at public events. Modi is learnt to have inquired about the health of Rahul Gandhi’s mother and CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Rahul was seen replying, nodding.

The two leaders interacted in the presence of Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers J P Nadda, Arjun Ram Meghwal, former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and other dignitaries. They also exchanged pleasantries and greeted each other.