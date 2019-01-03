Modi in Punjab, Rahul Gandhi accuses PM of fleeing Parliament and ‘Rafale exam’

A day after Rahul Gandhi dared Narendra Modi to a one-on-one debate on the Rafale jet deal, the Congress chief Thursday accused the Prime Minister of fleeing Parliament and his ‘own open book Rafale exam’. Gandhi’s jibe at the prime minister came even as the Congress continued its attack on the government over the defence deal in Parliament.

The Congress president said that instead of attending Parliament, the Prime Minister was lecturing students at Lovely university in Punjab.

“So it seems our PM has fled Parliament & his own open book Rafale exam & is instead lecturing students at Lovely Univ. in Punjab, today. I request the students there to, respectfully, ask him to please answer the 4 questions posed to him by me, yesterday,” he tweeted.

So it seems our PM has fled Parliament & his own open book Rafale exam & is instead lecturing students at Lovely Univ. in Punjab, today. I request the students there to, respectfully, ask him to please answer the 4 questions posed to him by me, yesterday. #RafaleScam — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 3, 2019

The debate on the Rafale deal continued in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, with the Opposition seeking to corner the government on the issue. Defence Minister Sitharaman is expected to speak on the issue today.

On Wednesday, there was a bitter face-off between Rahul and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over Rafale and the former had challenged the PM to a one-on-one debate on the issue.

Gandhi had also tweeted three questions addressed to Modi, and challenged him to answer them.

Tomorrow, the PM faces an Open Book #RafaleDeal Exam in Parliament. Here are the exam questions in advance: Q1. Why 36 aircraft, instead of the 126 the IAF needed? Q2. Why 1,600 Cr instead of 560 Cr per aircraft. Q4. Why AA instead of HAL? Will he show up? Or send a proxy? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 2, 2019

Rahul had also called the latest interview of Modi by ANI editor Smita Prakash as “staged”. He said that it was conducted by a “pliable journalist”, and drew sharp criticism from the National Union of Journalists (India) and the BJP on Wednesday.

Smita Prakash, the editor of news agency ANI who conducted the interview, tweeted, “Dear Mr Rahul Gandhi, cheap shot at your press conference to attack me. I was asking questions not answering. You want to attack Mr Modi, go ahead but downright absurd to ridicule me. Not expected of a president of the oldest political party in the country.”