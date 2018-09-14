PM Modi praises Dawoodi Bohra community for being ‘patriotic, honest’

PM Modi said the community has established an ideal by proving how trade and business can grow by following rules and laws and by being disciplined. (ANI photo) PM Modi said the community has established an ideal by proving how trade and business can grow by following rules and laws and by being disciplined. (ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday called Dawoodi Bohra community patriotic and said the community has always been committed to shanti (peace), sadbhav (goodwill) and satyagrah (insistence on truth).

Speaking at Ashara Mubarak, the commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Husain (SA) being organised in Indore, the Prime Minister said the community’s spiritual head Syedna Muffadal Saifuddin always preaches love and dedication for matrubhumi (motherland).

“Shanti sadbhav, satyargah aur rashtrbhakti ke prati Bohra samaj ki bhumika hamesha hamesha mahatavapurna rahi hai. Apne deshse, apni matrumibh ke prati prem aur samarpran ki seekh khud Syedna saab apne pravachano ke madhyam se dete rahe hai). Referring to the spiritual leader’s speech before, PM Modi said most of it was devoted to underlining the same message.

Modi praised the community for being honest, disciplined and law-abiding and not resorting to deceit while augmenting trade, its main occupation. He said the community has established an ideal by proving how trade and business can grow by following rules and laws and by being disciplined. The community members have imbibed these values in their conduct, he said

Calling traders the backbone of the economy, Modi said the Centre and some of the states have given them the priority. He also said, “It’s true that not everyone is alike. Some people make deceit their business.’’ He said his government has given a clear message that rules will prevail by bringing in laws like GST and Bankruptcy Code. He said the Dawoodi Bohra community has reaped the benefits of this policy of encouraging honesty.

