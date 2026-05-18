What did Dutch PM Rob Jetten say on minority rights in India

However, in a post on X after the talks, Jetten did not mention press freedom or minorities. (AP file photo)

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Netherlands concluded Sunday, the remarks by his Dutch counterpart, Rob Jetten, on minority rights and press freedom in India were highlighted by the local media, which the Indian side dismissed as “a lack of understanding”.

Ahead of the dinner hosted for PM Modi and his delegation at Catshuis, the Prime Minister’s official residence in The Hague, Jetten, 39, spoke with local reporters about the visit, during which he was asked about various aspects of relations with India.

As reported by several Dutch newspapers, Jetten told reporters just before Modi’s arrival at the Catshuis that there were concerns among the Netherlands and other EU member states about “developments in India”.